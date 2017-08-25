Italian Luxury Labels Band Together For Charity, Auctioning Tickets For Milan Fashion Week

The initiative, in collaboration with the Charity Stars web site, runs until September 8 and will see several tickets to a range of fashion shows and events sold off to the highest bidder, with the money to be donated to a series of charitable foundations, selected by the fashion labels.Among some of the most high-profile passes on offer are two tickets to the Versace show on Sept. 22, plus a meet-and-greet with Santo Versace; double-pass tickets to the Giorgio Armani, Alberta Ferretti, Tod's and No. 21 shows; and passes to the Salvatore Ferragamo after-show cocktail and party, which will be hosted to celebrate the brand's new women's fragrance.The move comes as the brands prepare for Milan Fashion Week, which will kick off on September 20 and runs until September 26, 2017 (via WWD).