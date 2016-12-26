It's a Girl For Christy Carlson Romano

Los Angeles: Actress Christy Carlson Romano welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Brendan Rooney.

Romano, 32, shared the good news on Facebook, posting that the couple have named their little one Isabella. "Brendan and I are more than thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella, on December 24 at approximately 4 pm Merry Christmas everyone," she wrote.

Romano and Rooney tied the knot in a winter ceremony in 2013. The couple announced in June that they were expecting their first child, due on Christmas Day.