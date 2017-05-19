Iulia Vantur Singing Salman’s Jag Ghoomeya Will Light You Up

That Salman Khan shares a close bond with 'good friend' Iulia Vantur is something that we all know about. From taking charge of her career to helping her bag music projects and giving her singing breaks, Salman does it all.

The couple made many joint appearances in the past , especially after rumours of their break-up began doing the rounds post Iulia's return to Romania.

Recently, model and TV star posted a video of her singing 'Jag Goomeya' on her Instagram and you need to hear it right now:

Iulia’s version of the song was reportedly done for a Romanian TV show and she sounds amazing in it.

The lady, surely has loads of talents.