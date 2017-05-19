X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Iulia Vantur Singing Salman’s Jag Ghoomeya Will Light You Up

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated: May 19, 2017, 11:46 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Iulia Vantur Singing Salman’s Jag Ghoomeya Will Light You Up
Representative image

That Salman Khan shares a close bond with 'good friend' Iulia Vantur is something that we all know about. From taking charge of her career to helping her bag music projects and giving her singing breaks, Salman does it all.

The couple made many joint appearances in the past , especially after rumours of their break-up began doing the rounds post Iulia's return to Romania.

Recently, model and TV star posted a video of her singing 'Jag Goomeya' on her Instagram and you need to hear it right now:

Iulia’s version of the song was reportedly done for a Romanian TV show and she sounds amazing in it.

The lady, surely has loads of talents.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 11:46 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.