I've Used Multiple Elements in Beyond Bollywood To Ensure Viewers Don't Get Bored: Rajeev Goswami

Having toured internationally in countries like London to Brussels, Germany, France, Algeria and other countries of Europe, music composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant’s musical titled Beyond Bollywood is about to complete a year at live entertainment destination Kingdom of Dreams (KoD). The musical which was supposed to run for just 3 months initially, received such a positive response from the viewers that it had to be extended.The story of the musical revolves around a dancer Shailey Shergill whose only desire is to realise her mother's dream for which he sets out in search of her roots.An interesting blend of Indian culture and Bollywood, the musical has nine original music compositions of Salim-Sulaiman and has been written, directed and choreographed by Rajeev Goswami. Excerpts from an interview with Rajeev…The impact of live theatre is very different from watching a movie. To ensure the viewers don’t feel bored, I have used elements which brings in the much-needed variation. I have used around eight folk dances, classical dance, duet dances, lifts and a grand finale to ensure the viewers who have sen the show once want to view it again.It is limited to my story line. In the process wherever it is required I have used international style of dance including jazz, western contemporary. But if you see the play, it is situational and there is a reason why I have used international influences. It is used for the story lineThe best response came from our visit to Alegria. We were expecting a good crowd in London and Europe because I have travelled myself during shows. We were the first crew to ever do a musical like Beyond Bollywod in a city called Algeria. We were shocked to know they knew everything about Indian culture. We realised it when we the locals sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehlea Ka Naata. It is an anthem there. If you say Bollywood, they sing this, and every Algerian knows it. We incorporated the same aspect in our script too. I was amazed how the viewers understood our jokes and the essence of the musical.