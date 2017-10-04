Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren Join Fashion League In Paris

Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren extended their support to taking forward the message of diversity in the fashion world by getting onto the runway for a special fashion show in Paris.They walked the runway for beauty brand L'Oreal on Sunday in the capacity of brand ambassadors. More than 70 fresh makeup looks were unveiled at the show titled Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris. The two septuagenarian stars graced the Champs-Elysees catwalk as part of an inclusive cast that included models and brand ambassadors from every walk of life, reports time.com.During the show, the 72-year-old Mirren walked the ramp in a menswear-inspired look while swinging a cane. Fonda, 79, sported a tiger-striped Balmain gown and stopped to give supermodel Naomi Campbell a hug as she worked the runway.Other stars who walked for the show include Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes and Barbara Palvin.