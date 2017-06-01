Jenna Dewan Tatum Can't Do Without Eyelash Curler

Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum says she cannot do without her eyelash curler and has described her style as "fairy, fierce and glitter".

Tatum said in a quick fire round of 27 questions posed to her by Buzz Feed, and when she was asked about the most important item she cannot survive without, she said: "A Shu Uemura eyelash curler."

The "Step Up" actress, who is married to actor Channing Tatum, was to describe her style it would be super girly yet sexy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked to sum up her fashion sense in three words, she said: "Fairy, fierce, glitter."

She is not afraid to admit she likes a touch of sparkles as singer Jennifer Lopez advised her to just "be you" in "everything" she does and to bring her "best self forward".

"Jennifer Lopez actually gave me a really good piece of advice, where she's like, 'Be you -- people want to see you. In everything, from when you're acting to everything, just remember to be you. Bring your best self forward'," she said.