Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux To Go On Vacation To Save Their Marriage
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are reportedly trying to fix their broken marriage. Aniston is planning a getaway with her husband to save their marriage.
"The honeymoon has been over for a while. Less than two years after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux said 'I do', they are already feeling the strain in their marriage," a source told OK! Magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"But despite the pain, Jen is committed to making things work, and is planning a warm getaway, just for the two of them.
"Jen just wants it to be an intimate, romantic vacation for two," the source said, adding that the 47-year-old actress "hopes it will go a long way toward smoothing over their myriad marital problems".
The pair got engaged in August 2012, after 18 months of dating. They got married in 2015.
