Jennifer Winget, Television's Maya Mehrotra Is A Glam Diva

Television actress Jennifer Winget, who made a comeback on the small screen last year as Maya Mehrotra on the daily soap Beyhadh, won thousands of hearts with her fabulous acting and charismatic persona. While the beautiful Winget plays the antagonist in the serial, her on-screen style statement which has bowled over many, totally revolutionized the way females playing negative characters can look on-screen.

Till some years ago, Hindi serial vamps would go overboard, especially with their makeup, flaunting different types of bindis and dressing up in Indian wear, mostly sarees, to portray the typical Indian household vamp, hope you remember Ramola Sikand and Komolika! But with Maya, minimal makeup and elegant outfits is what defines her style and being fashionable is an important aspect of her character.

Each time Winget makes an on-screen appearance as Maya, she makes sure that her outfit suits her character. She plays a successful, independent working woman who owns a fashion magazine by the name Fashion and the City.

Mostly seen sporting western outfits in the serial, Winget is shown as the uber stylish fashion magazine owner who is also a corporate shark, feared by one and all in the business world.

The actress has on several occasions sported bold looks in the serial and hasn't shied away from flaunting her svelte figure and sexy outfits on air. From bodycon dresses, pantsuits, pencil skirts to suits and sarees, the actress has comfortably flaunted the outfits on-screen with great confidence and panache. Her stunning ensembles and bold fashion statement is giving everyone, including her contemporaries some major fashion goals. In fact, the actress recently won the HT TV's Style Icon Of The Year award.

Well, not just on-screen, even her off-screen sartorial choices have never failed to impress the fashion connoisseurs. Take a look at how the actress is carving her own space in the TV industry as a glam diva.

White was clearly Maya's favourite colour on-screen till the time colours did not make an entry in her life and the actress made sure she looked like a vision each time she sported a white ensemble. 'White never felt this right', Winget captioned one of her images on Instagram. Take a look.

White never felt this right ! @prynkamundada #Beyhadh A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:49pm PST

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:14am PST

Winget upped the style quotient by sporting a traditional grey skirt which she teamed with a white collared shirt. The actress opted for kohl eyes, left her hair open in waves and flaunted the tattoo on her leg with aplomb. She shared the image on Instagram and wrote, "Be fearful of mediocrity...never let good enough be good enough!

Be fearful of mediocrity...never let good enough be good enough! A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Winget slays in this crisp and kickass black ensemble by Simone DCruz that she wore at a recent awards show.

Jennifer's 'out-of the-bed' look is smoking hot. The black, skimpy outfit where the actress displays her fab and fit bod, really works for her. She gives all credits to her team who she says has everything to do with how she looks, while also mentioning that 'eating right and yoga may have had a part to play too'.

Keep Calm, You Know I didnt wake up like this!!! I come armed with my fabulously talented team of #stylewarriors @simmerouquai @amrita_joshi @laharigowda @mukesh.patil.1806 @jadhavsharda who work hard to make me look good. And yeah eating right and #yoga may have had a part to play too A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Winget looks like a royal princess in this midnight blue embellished lehenga. The actress wore the outfit for her sangeet ceremony in the show Beyhadh.

Maya gets #sangeetready#Beyhadh A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:48am PST

Maya aka Winget was mostly seen sporting white outfits in the show. With his red off-shoulder bodycon dress, colours made an official entry into Maya's life. The actress clearly took style a notch higher by sporting this fiery red bodycon dress on the show. Her hair tied in a topknot and bold red lips rounded off her look. She truly looked stunning in the red dress.

For the first time on @sonytvofficial colour makes it debut in Maya's life! Experience it together with me at 9pm tonight#Beyhadh A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

Styled by Ojas Kolvankar, Winget stuns in this Valentino pantsuit. The actress completed her look with shoes from Aldo, Riddhika Jesrani jewelry.