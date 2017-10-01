Jewellery Styling Mistakes You Might Be Doing

Over-accessorising, multiple hair accessories and out of trend pieces are some of the common jewellery mistakes that one should avoid, say experts.Vikalp Bothara, Founder of online platform Jewellerkaka.com, and Siddharth Garg, Director, S2R Jewellers, list down some blunders to avoid.* Wearing big danglers with a neckpiece having layers and multiple bracelets is a complete no. So learn to keep it simple. Avoid wearing big earrings if you are wearing a statement neckpiece.* Don't wear multiple hair accessories. Too much stuff on your head looks messy. Your hair shouldn't be the first, second, or even third focal point. It should be your face, your ring, and your dress. Instead of using fresh flowers use artificial flowers or accessories as fresh flowers will be smelly and dry by day end.* Don't neglect the neckline. The right neckpiece can enhance your look for the day, and certain neckpieces highlight unique features or draw the eye upwards toward your face. Strapless and sweetheart dress really shows off your neck, shoulders, and chest, so play that up by choosing a neckpiece that falls just below the collarbone. If your dress has a high neck, you can balance and elongate the torso with a longer neckpiece.* A single jewellery piece makes a statement of your fashion. Refrain from wearing a heavy neckpiece with matching chandelier earrings. They're meant to be worn separately even if they came into your life as a set.* Never wear jewellery that is too tight for comfort. No piece of jewellery that makes your neck, arm or finger bulge out is visually pleasing, leave alone being comfortable.* Do not continue wearing precious jewellery without touching up its polish and rhodium once in a while. Like everything else, metal too is subject to wear and tear, it will fade, get bruised, probably even chip, or have the chemical reaction to perfumes or henna.