Judi Dench, Julianne Moore, Amal Clooney: The Best Beauty Looks From 2017 Venice Film Festival

The 2017 Venice Film Festival is in full swing, with the most recognizable faces in Hollywood walking the red carpet in the Italian city over the past few days. Here are some of the best looks.Age is just a number to 82-year-old Dame Judi Dench, whose youthful pixie crop and gold-hued eyeshadow stole the show at the premiere of "Victoria and Abdul." A light pink lipgloss and a pair of simple stud earrings ensured that she looked as classy as ever.Amal Clooney opted for old-school Hollywood glamour for the premiere of husband George's movie "Suburbicon," sporting a smoky eye, winged liner and a deep red lip. A voluminous, wavy bob with a dramatic side parting was the final elegant stamp on the look.A gunmetal silver smoky eye, a raspberry red lip, a killer pair of hoop earrings and a high ponytail: Susan Sarandon's red carpet look for the premiere of "The Private Life of a Modern Woman" was a masterclass in edgy, polished beauty.Julianne Moore kept things pared-back for the premiere of "Suburbicon," opting for a shimmery green eye with metallic flecks, a nude lip and straight hair. Dazzling hoop earrings and a plunging neckline kept the look elevated.Dame Helen Mirren has never been one to shy away from a bold beauty statement, and the actress didn't disappoint at the premiere of "The Leisure Seeker" on Sunday night. A shimmering metallic eye color, rosy blush and a hot pink lip combined to exude a pretty and playful vibe.