Justin Bieber India Tour: What Alia, Bipasha, Malaika Wore To The Music Madness

Setting the stage on fire, the 23-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter started with tracks like ‘Where are you now’ and ‘Mark my words’ and left his fans enthralled. As the countdown began to Justin Bieber’s maiden Indian concert in Mumbai, many Bollywood celebrities decided to attend the mega event. Bollywood came in large numbers and occupied the VVIP box. From Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Sridevi, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, and Arjun Rampal, were some of the stars from the big list of B-town celebs who attended the show.

Here's what our favourite B-towners decided to groove in:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt dressed right for the occasion in blue denim shorts paired with a high-low deep blue T-shirt and a Blue denim cover-up jacket. The outfit was picked up from Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s new label Rheson. Alia completed the look with reflector sunnies and silver sneakers. She is the rock chic we can't get enough of.

Bipasha And Karan

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were the ultimate head-turners at the event. Bipasha sported a black bodysuit top with words imprinted Body Goals. She wore it with distressed denim shorts, black boots and a sheer cape. But She over-accessorized her look with layered accessories and numerous finger rings and dangling feather earrings. Karan sported the all black look for the concert twinning with his pretty wife.

Malaika And Arbaaz

Malaika Arora Khan-Arbaaz Khan arrive together with son Arhaan at the concert. Malaika, as usual, was dressed to the hilt for the concert. She stole the thunder with an off-shoulder asymmetric dress. Arhaan and Arbaaz chose to keep it cool and casual. Both sported tees with denims.

Sridevi And Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi upped the style game as she stepped in a lime green layered halter neck maxi dress while daughter Khushi flaunted her long legs in a dark blue denim shorts pairing with a white crop top and lacy sneakers.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde wore a black overlap crop top and matching black short skirt. Her sheer black jacket turned up the heat further more.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela wore a gown with layers of scarlet red and maroon red with teared up cloth detailing. What ruined the look further, was her awkward white shrug. Her dressing screamed loud and glossy in every way.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha can start a trend for sure. She has got a great body type and can carry off anything well. Her look for the last night, was a pair of loose fitted joggers and a plunging neck pink velvet crop top. We are in love with her outfit.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya looked pretty as a picture. She opted for a white crop top paired with a pair of high-waisted striped flared pants. High on musical vibes, her look was youthful and happy.

Arpita Khan And Ayush Sharma

Superstar Salman Khan's nephew Ahil was one of the younger Beliebers at the venue. Ahil came with his mother Arpita and dad Ayush Sharma. Arpita chose to sport a baggy tee paired with a pair of black skinny pants while her husband Ayush color coordinated with a black T-shirt with a casual pair of denim.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi styled herself in a LBD paired with black oxfords. But her metallic silver overcoat was simply unwanted and spoiled the look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Post her inspirational weight loss, Bhumi is flaunting her newly achieved svelte figure in a sheer mesh black top paired with distressed denim shorts.

Paloma Dhillon Thakeria



Paloma Dhillon Thakeria is our favorite star kid bombarding social media. She kept her look simple but chic with a drawstring joggers paired with a white crop top and lace up boots. Her black hat stole the show completely.

Enough inspiration for the next music concert!