K-Beauty Goes Mainstream In North America

When K-beauty retailer Peach and Lily opened up a dedicated retail space at Bergdorf Goodman's New York flagship store last week, it proved that, when it comes to cosmetics, the appetite for all things Korean is as strong as ever.The beauty pop-up space will offer shoppers the chance to browse products from five different Korean cosmetics brands, with a focus on cutting-edge skincare and fun makeup pieces. It will also provide a series of cosmetics master classes, demos and talks for those wanting to find out more about all things K-beauty. There will even be treatment spaces where customers can book facials, with Peach and Lily founder Alicia Yoon telling WWD: "I truly love giving facials, and I am really excited to demonstrate through facials how to approach skin care the Korean way.It brings a whole new level of interaction with the Korean beauty philosophy -- as much as it is about the products, it's about the technique, the massages and the approach to skin care."Bergdorf Goodman isn't the only North American retailer taking the lucrative world of Korean cosmetics seriously -- when Nordstrom opened its third Toronto store back in September, it featured the company's very first dedicated 'K-Beauty' space.The same month also saw CVS Pharmacy open up its largest New York location yet in Times Square, and the store came with a K-Beauty ‘Shop-in-Shop,' carrying nearly 500 innovative and eye-catching Korean beauty products across the fields of skincare, cosmetics, body and lip care. The pharmacy chain launched a ‘K-Beauty HQ' at 2,100 of its locations nationwide earlier in the year -- a strong vote of confidence in the growth potential of the trend.