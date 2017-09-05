Kaia Gerber: Fashion's Fastest-Rising Star

Kaia Gerber celebrated her 16th birthday on Sunday, making it surely only a matter of time before the emerging model becomes one of the most in-demand names in the fashion world. But thanks to her natural beauty and impeccable connections, the teen has already made her mark on the industry.Kaia took her first steps into the modeling world when she was just a tot, as mother Cindy Crawford pointed out this weekend when she shared a photo on her Instagram page of the duo, taken by Patrick Demarchelier for Vogue Magazine. She made her solo debut in 2015, when she appeared in Interview Magazine, Teen Vogue, and Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book.Spring 2016 saw the teen land her first high-profile campaign for Marc Jacobs' Daisy Fragrance. Kaia has stuck with the brand ever since, appearing in the Marc Jacobs Beauty Fall 2016, Spring 2017 and Summer 2017 ad campaigns. She has also starred in ads for Chrome Hearts, Alexander Wang, Miu Miu Scenique Eyewear, and, most recently, the Hudson Jeans Fall/Winter 2017 campaign.In terms of editorial work, Kaia has appeared in some of the biggest publications in the business, including Vogue Paris, Love Magazine, Pop Magazine and Teen Vogue. The one place she hasn't appeared yet is on the catwalk. Will the upcoming Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Weeks change that? Our eyes are peeled.