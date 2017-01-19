Kajol Stresses On Targeted Programmes For Handwashing Behaviour

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol, who has been an active spokesperson for hygiene promotion among children, says advocating causes is important but specific programmes targeted on solving the root problem are necessary.

Associated with Lifebuoy's campaign since its inception, Kajol, the Help A Child Reach 5 Handwashing Ambassador, said in a statement: "As a mother and an actor, I am proud to be associated with a campaign that stresses on the importance of handwashing behaviour change to prevent needless child deaths.

"I have advocated the importance of handwashing on many international as well as local platforms. While advocacy is important, it is also equally important to back that up with targeted programmes especially at the grassroots level."

She said the campaign has accelerated its efforts every year.

Now, Lifebuoy has launched a partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, to protect children under five from childhood illnesses and premature death.

By promoting handwashing with soap and immunisation together, the partnership aims to improve and save many young lives in India.

The three-year partnership, which was announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos, Switzerland, will be supported by the Netherlands government through Gavi's Matching Fund mechanism and by the Indian government, where the initial project to implement a joint approach to promote healthier behaviours will take place.