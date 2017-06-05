Kangana Ranaut Is The Queen Of Airport Style, Here's Proof

Whether it is Indian drapes, maxi dresses, jumpsuits, dungarees, denim-on-denim outfits or a simple kurta, actress Kangana Ranaut has sported all and nailed each look. She is truly one who has redefined airport style ever since 'airport looks' became a thing!

Not one to go by the rules, Kangana has always reinvented styles and experimented with fashion to come up with looks that suit her best. From nerdy, classic to workaholic, Kangana has not only tried and tested various looks successfully, she has also inspired people around to go beyond the conventional and push their limits.

Recently, the Rangoon star was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking super chic a navy blue high-neck, knee-length dress and a Burberry trench coat and bag. The actress who had her tresses tied up in a bun, opted for nerdy glasses, velvet ankle-length black boots and no accessories to complete the look.

Kangana's jet-setting look is a sure winner but it isn't just her style, it is also her personality and the confidence with which she carries herself, that makes her the diva she is!

Take a look.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Simran.