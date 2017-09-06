Kangana Ranaut Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In Her Latest Photoshoot, See Pics
Kangana Ranaut looks breathtaking in traditional Indian attires that the actress sported for a recent photoshoot.
(Photo: Sabyasachi Official Instagram account)
Besides making headlines for her explosive statements about Hindi film industry insiders and raising the issue of her legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan yet again during her recent interviews for the promotion of her upcoming film Simran, actress Kangana Ranaut is ruling the hearts of thousands after photos from her recent bridal photoshoot for a fashion magazine made its way to social media.
The fashionista, who has on several occasions impressed the fashion police with her stunning looks and breathtaking sartorial selections, especially the drapes which she often sports while travelling, was snapped in ace designer Sabyasachi's traditional Indian ensembles including lehenga, anarkali and a bodycon kurta and churidar for her recent photoshoot.
Kangana, who hasn't been seen in this avatar before, looked ethereal as a bride, sporting heavy bridal jewellery, maang tika and a traditional nath.
The Tanu Weds Manu star's bridal look included a Sabyasachi rani pink matka lehenga from the designer's 'Heritage Collection' which was teamed with 'Bridal Jadau Collection' in syndicate polki and spinel from Sabyasachi's latest jewellery line. The diva looked like a royal bride in the stunning ensemble.
The actress had her hair tied in a bun, and instead of taming her signature curls, celebrity hair stylist Franco Vallelonga highlighted them to showcase the bride's true self. Kangana's makeup too was on point. Take a look.
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Besides the bridal lehenga, the other traditional Indian outfits that the Queen star sported was textured silk bodycon kurta with a khadi churidaar and a tissue odhna. The actress teamed the outfit with a statement polki and emerald choker from Sabyasachi’s 'Heritage Jewelry Collection', an antique borla, super sized polki drop earrings and a signature nath.
She was also snapped in a hand-painted and hand-embroidered Sabyasachi anarkali.
Kangana looked nothing less than a bohemian princess sporting the look which she teamed with the designer's 'Heritage Jewelry Collection' featuring an intricate navratan necklace, an antique Mughal pendant, eclectic jhumkas in turquoise, ruby, gold and pearl and a stunning Amritsari tikka.
And of course, Kangana was also seen donning the traditional Indian six yard wonder, a Kanjeevaram saree from the designer's Vasanthalaxmi collection. She completed her look with a prim textured silk blouse, accessories by from the celebrated designer's 'Heritage Jewelry' line featuring the signature arya choker in polki and 22 carat gold, jadau studs and Amritsari tikka.
Take a look.
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Credit: @Tarun Khiwal
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Credit: @Tarun Khiwal
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Credit: @Tarun Khiwal
What do you think about Kangana's latest look? Tell us in the comments section below.
