Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Dream In A Sabyasachi Saree, See Pics
Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to slay in a saree.
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Actress Kangana Ranaut isn't just a powerhouse of talent but is the ultimate style chameleon who can pull off any look, be it Indian, Western or Indo-Western.
From dresses, jumpsuits, pantsuits to classy sarees, Kangana's sartorial choices seem to be on point each time and have the fashion police impressed every time she steps out.
In fact, of late, there hasn't really been any fashion faux pas that the diva has had to deal with.
Recently, the star, who has on more than one occasion proved her mettle as an actress and a fashionista, looked like a dream as she posed for shutterbugs in a floral, hand painted Sabyasachi saree that she sported for an event in the capital to promote her upcoming film Simran.
Take a look.
Credit: @Kangana Ranaut
Credit: @Kangana Ranaut
The actress teamed her bluish saree with an ivory coloured blouse and finished off her look with minimum accessories, hair tied in a bun, perfect makeup, a dash of light pink on her lips and traditional Indian designer juttis by Needledust.
Kangana's fashion selections, particularly, her choice of the traditional Indian six yards, has everyone floored.
From cotton, banarasi and chiffon sarees to giving the ultimate Indian outfit a stylish and modern spin, the actress has tried, tested and conquered the traditional Indian drape on more than one occasion. And this time too it wasn't any different.
What do you think about Kangana's look, tell us in the comments section below.
From dresses, jumpsuits, pantsuits to classy sarees, Kangana's sartorial choices seem to be on point each time and have the fashion police impressed every time she steps out.
In fact, of late, there hasn't really been any fashion faux pas that the diva has had to deal with.
Recently, the star, who has on more than one occasion proved her mettle as an actress and a fashionista, looked like a dream as she posed for shutterbugs in a floral, hand painted Sabyasachi saree that she sported for an event in the capital to promote her upcoming film Simran.
Take a look.
Credit: @Kangana Ranaut
Credit: @Kangana Ranaut
The actress teamed her bluish saree with an ivory coloured blouse and finished off her look with minimum accessories, hair tied in a bun, perfect makeup, a dash of light pink on her lips and traditional Indian designer juttis by Needledust.
Kangana's fashion selections, particularly, her choice of the traditional Indian six yards, has everyone floored.
From cotton, banarasi and chiffon sarees to giving the ultimate Indian outfit a stylish and modern spin, the actress has tried, tested and conquered the traditional Indian drape on more than one occasion. And this time too it wasn't any different.
What do you think about Kangana's look, tell us in the comments section below.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus Launched Starting at Rs 13,999 [Video]
- Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 5 at Leeds
- Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun
- Ali Fazal Talks About Victoria & Abdul, Judi Dench and 'Democratic' Hollywood
- Justin Bieber's Nude Photos Shared on Selena Gomez's Hacked Instagram Account