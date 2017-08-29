GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Dream In A Sabyasachi Saree, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to slay in a saree.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:August 29, 2017, 2:49 PM IST
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Actress Kangana Ranaut isn't just a powerhouse of talent but is the ultimate style chameleon who can pull off any look, be it Indian, Western or Indo-Western.

From dresses, jumpsuits, pantsuits to classy sarees, Kangana's sartorial choices seem to be on point each time and have the fashion police impressed every time she steps out.

In fact, of late, there hasn't really been any fashion faux pas that the diva has had to deal with.

Recently, the star, who has on more than one occasion proved her mettle as an actress and a fashionista, looked like a dream as she posed for shutterbugs in a floral, hand painted Sabyasachi saree that she sported for an event in the capital to promote her upcoming film Simran.

Take a look.

Credit: @Kangana Ranaut

Credit: @Kangana Ranaut

The actress teamed her bluish saree with an ivory coloured blouse and finished off her look with minimum accessories, hair tied in a bun, perfect makeup, a dash of light pink on her lips and traditional Indian designer juttis by Needledust.

Kangana's fashion selections, particularly, her choice of the traditional Indian six yards, has everyone floored.

From cotton, banarasi and chiffon sarees to giving the ultimate Indian outfit a stylish and modern spin, the actress has tried, tested and conquered the traditional Indian drape on more than one occasion. And this time too it wasn't any different.

What do you think about Kangana's look, tell us in the comments section below.
