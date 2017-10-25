Kangana Ranaut Raises The Bar For Airport Outfits With Her Recent Choices
Kangana Ranaut is on a slaying spree.
(Image: Actress Kangana Ranaut/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Kangana Ranaut's fashion sense, which has greatly evolved over the years, is only getting better with each passing day. The B-town diva, who is often seen flaunting her impressive sartorial choices during public appearances, events, films promotions and at airports, leaves no stone unturned in making sure that she looks like a showstopper each time she steps out in public.
Recently, the Simran star was snapped at an airport flaunting a spicy orange trench coat from Topshop and a Victoria Beckham black dress. The star looked elegant in the attire which she teamed with oversized sunglasses, black footwear, nude makeup and no accessories.
Take a look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Earlier, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for Jaipur, reportedly to shoot for her next film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
The actress-cum-fashionista showed up in a head-to-toe floral printed pant suit, courtesy Zara, which she teamed with a huge powder blue bow by Gucci. Black footwear, Gucci bag, oversized glasses, nude makeup, her natural hair tied in a ponytail completed the actress's airport look.
While Kangana has on several occassions showed off her love for sarees at the airport, the B-town diva makes sure to break the monotony and sport different looks too, this one being a bold and breathtaking choice.
Take a look.
(Image: Actress Kangana Ranaut/ Yogen Shah)
Kangana surely can slay in any outfit she sports and give some serious competition to her contemporaries and inspiration to fashion enthusiasts.
Recently, the Simran star was snapped at an airport flaunting a spicy orange trench coat from Topshop and a Victoria Beckham black dress. The star looked elegant in the attire which she teamed with oversized sunglasses, black footwear, nude makeup and no accessories.
Take a look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Earlier, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for Jaipur, reportedly to shoot for her next film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
The actress-cum-fashionista showed up in a head-to-toe floral printed pant suit, courtesy Zara, which she teamed with a huge powder blue bow by Gucci. Black footwear, Gucci bag, oversized glasses, nude makeup, her natural hair tied in a ponytail completed the actress's airport look.
While Kangana has on several occassions showed off her love for sarees at the airport, the B-town diva makes sure to break the monotony and sport different looks too, this one being a bold and breathtaking choice.
Take a look.
(Image: Actress Kangana Ranaut/ Yogen Shah)
Kangana surely can slay in any outfit she sports and give some serious competition to her contemporaries and inspiration to fashion enthusiasts.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pandurang Salgaoncar - Greed or A Cry for Attention?
- Akshay Kumar Shares First Photo of Asin Thottumkal-Rahul Sharma's Baby Girl
- Kangana Ranaut Raises The Bar For Airport Outfits With Her Recent Choices
- Upcoming Royal Enfield 750 Interceptor – All You Need To Know
- IAF Road Runways: 5 Things on Highway Build Quality You Need to Know