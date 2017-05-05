Kangana Looks Ethereal In Sarees At Manikarnika's Poster Launch Event

Of late Bollywood has been experimenting with different innovative ways, promotional strategies in which it can promote and create hype around their upcoming movies. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan travelling in a train to promoting Raees to actress Vidya Balan sitting with beggars out Hyderabad Railway station dressed like them for her the promotion of her movie Bobby Jasoos, there have been some very unique and some very weird promotional gimmicks.

Recently, actress Kangana Ranaut unveiled a 20-feet long poster of her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in a very ingenious way in the holy city of Varanasi. The film is a biopic on Rani Jhansi Laxmibai who was born in Varanasi in 1828.

The filmmakers and the B-town beauty were all present in the holy city for the unveiling of the poster which happened in a grand way - at Dashwamedh ghat. The actress also took dips in the holy water of Ganga and performed the aarti while singers Shankar Mahadevan and Richa Singh gave a power packed performance to a poem penned by Prasoon Joshi.

The one thing that actually needs to be highlighted here is that keeping the essence of the film and the city of Varanasi in mind, actress Kangana, who otherwise can pull off any outfit from jumpsuits to maxis, changed into three different sarees during the course of the entire event.

The actress who has on several occassions been spotted wearing sarees, be it while travelling or at promotional events, has made heads turn each time she stepped out in the traditional Indian drape. And this outing wasn't any different. Kangana nailed each look that she sported at the grand poster launch event.

To begin with even before Kangana reached varanasi she was spotted in a pink fab India saree which she teamed with loafers at the airport.

Image: Yogen Shah

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Kangana looked ethereal as she arrived at the event in a handcrafted, floral sequined net saree from ace designer Sabyasachi's latest Udaipur collection which she teamed with matching sequinned blouse. The actress wore Needledust juttis and opted for neat center-parted hair which she tied in a low bun. The actress went for statement layered necklace and nude makeup to round off her look.

#KanganaRanaut @kanganaranaut in a #Sabyasachi Sari #TheUdaipurCollection #HandCraftedInIndia @kishandasjewellery Styled by @stylebyami #TheWorldOfSabyasachi A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 4, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Soon after the poster was unveiled, Kangana changed into a gold nauvari saree by the same designer and teamed the beautiful nine-yard Indian drape with a tangerine brocade blouse. The actress took dips in the holy water and performed the aarti, praying for the success of her upcoming film. Only one statement necklace and minimal makeup was a wise decision as it accentuated the actres's look and gave the gorgeous saree enough space to be noticed.

(Image : Yogen Shah)

After her holy dip in the Ganga, Kangana changed into a bright yellow colour saree which was paired with a pastel green colour blouse. The actress looked extremely pretty in the ethnic wear. Ranaut's kundan jewellery and minimal makeup scored full marks too.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)