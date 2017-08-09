Kangana Ranaut’s Latest Airport Look Is All Fierce and Bold

Fashion chameleon Kangana Ranaut isn't known as 'the queen' for nothing. The lady continues to nail each look with her chic style and elegance. Here are some of her amazing airport looks that give us insane fashion and travel goals.Not one to go by the rules, Kangana has always reinvented styles and experimented with fashion to come up with looks that suit her best. From nerdy, classic to workaholic, Kangana has not only tried and tested various looks successfully, she has also inspired people around to go beyond the conventional and push their limits.Recently, the queen of Bollywood, was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking super chic wearing a white ruffled shirt paired with a high-waisted grey pants. To add an edge to the outfit, Kangana chose to wear leather black boots that made her look fierce.With some sassy Dior sunglasses and nude lips, queen Kangana slayed it like she's walking the ramp. She toned down her workaholic look with no accessories to make it an ideal airport outfit.On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Simran.