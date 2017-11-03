Kardashians, Jenners Wear Matching Pyjamas on Christmas Every Year

Model Kendall Jenner has revealed that her family members, including sister Kylie Jenner and half-sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, all wear matching pyjamas on Christmas every year."Normally on Christmas morning, my mom (Kris) gets us all matching pyjamas that we wear the entire day. Every year is different, but we always match. It's one of my favourite parts of Christmas," Kendall told usmagazine.com.Kendall said she loves getting her family together on Christmas Day, because the whole family otherwise hardly gets time to be at the same place."I love getting everyone together, we are always all over the place, so it's nice to get everyone in the same room," Kendall said.Asked about her family's Christmas traditions, Kendall said: "We have an annual Christmas Eve party at my mom's house! We invite everyone we know and eat and drink and actually -- be merry!"