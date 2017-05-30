DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Kareena Kapoor - Amrita Arora Sweating It Out At Gym Is Every Fitness BFF's Goal
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ amuaroraofficial
She came, she performed, she conquered, and is undoubtedly the reigning queen of Bollywood. This jewel of Kapoor Khaandan, is certainly the directors’ delight. But what impressed everyone the most was her tremendous weight loss in all these years.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been debunking stereotypes post delivery just as much as she was throughout her pregnancy. She has been one actress who set new standards for fitness and just for a while, was also the poster girl for 'size zero'.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have always given us BFF goals for years. We have often seen the two of them chilling together at parties, out for shopping and even working out together. Yes, the two beauties are training hard together at the gym. The latest social media updates by Amrita Arora are yet another proof. Both Kareena and Amrita look intense during their work out and we surely have got our fitness inspiration for the day. Take a look:
Girls prefer to take the stairs together at all times.
This core training is all about pushing boundaries. We are mighty impressed with Kareena and Amrita’s energy level in this video.
This total body heavy rope workout is altogether a cardio and strength training workout. Keep inspiring both.
Bell squats like these will squeeze your body fat out
Kareena follows stretching routine that is known to improve your range of motion, increase circulation, and calm your mind.
Amrita Arora just shared some heavy workout videos of Bebo sweating it out in the gym and we can't thank her much. "Besties who gym together, loose weight together?” Very much true.
