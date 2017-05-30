Kareena Kapoor - Amrita Arora Sweating It Out At Gym Is Every Fitness BFF's Goal

She came, she performed, she conquered, and is undoubtedly the reigning queen of Bollywood. This jewel of Kapoor Khaandan, is certainly the directors’ delight. But what impressed everyone the most was her tremendous weight loss in all these years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been debunking stereotypes post delivery just as much as she was throughout her pregnancy. She has been one actress who set new standards for fitness and just for a while, was also the poster girl for 'size zero'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have always given us BFF goals for years. We have often seen the two of them chilling together at parties, out for shopping and even working out together. Yes, the two beauties are training hard together at the gym. The latest social media updates by Amrita Arora are yet another proof. Both Kareena and Amrita look intense during their work out and we surely have got our fitness inspiration for the day. Take a look:

Besties who gym together hmmmmm loose weight together ?😂😂😂 #gymtime #nopainnogain #staytunedfoemore #andthenweyak A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Girls prefer to take the stairs together at all times.

Came in today with such good energy !!!Weeee killed the sesh ....stayyyyy tuned guys more vids comin uppp👏🏻🙏🏼💪🏻💪🏻🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 #andthenweyak A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

This core training is all about pushing boundaries. We are mighty impressed with Kareena and Amrita’s energy level in this video.

Kill that core ! @ithinkfitness #andthenweyak A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

This total body heavy rope workout is altogether a cardio and strength training workout. Keep inspiring both.

Last one ☝️ promise ....this is soooo damn good for the entire body ...some serious core work at play here 👈🏼 #andthenweyak @ithinkfitness A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Bell squats like these will squeeze your body fat out

Kettle bell squats ....burnnnnnn 💪🏻🏃🏼‍♀️💪🏻🏃🏼‍♀️ #andthenweyak A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Kareena follows stretching routine that is known to improve your range of motion, increase circulation, and calm your mind.

Donezo !!!H2o and a good stretch ....bring it onnnnn 👏🏻🙌 @ithinkfitness. #andthenweyak A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

Amrita Arora just shared some heavy workout videos of Bebo sweating it out in the gym and we can't thank her much. "Besties who gym together, loose weight together?” Very much true.