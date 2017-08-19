Kareena And Karisma Twinning In A Starry Jacket Is Giving Us Major Sibling Goals
The two -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor -- are giving us major sibling and fashion goals.
(Photo: official Instagram account of Karisma Kapoor)
Bollywood's famous Kapoor sisters -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor -- have time again proved that besides acting, that runs in their blood, the one other thing common between the two is fabulous fashion sense.
The two have often given sibling goals and inspired wanna be fashionistas and fashion enthusiasts by almost always raising the temperatures with their stunning appearances. Both have managed to impress the fashion police time and again and set high standards as far as getting the fashion game spot on is concerned.
This time, the duo were seen twinning in a military coloured starry jacket which they teamed with white T-shirts and denims, sunglasses for the swag, handbags as accessory and sneakers. Both had their hair tied in a bun.
The two posed happily for a photograph and looked like absolute divas.
Actor Karisma took to Instagram to share the picture and she captioned it, "#twinning#sistergoals#soulsisters#forever❤️in @sincerelyjules (sic)."
Credit: @KK
Karisma also took to Instagram to share a boomerang video where the two sisters are seen having a little step performing a Bollywood dance move. Take a look.
Credit: @KK
Their casual and comfy look, sisterhood and just how stunning they look is giving us major goals.
