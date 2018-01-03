Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bikini-Clad Photos Are Setting The Internet On Fire; See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan is slaying it in her never-seen-before bikini-clad avatar in her latest photoshoot.
(Photo: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Official Instagram handle of Vogue India)
At 37, Kareena Kapoor Khan -- who looks fitter than ever -- is proving that age is just a number.
The star, who took maternity fashion to the next level, flaunting her baby bump on the runway with confidence, has always been a trendsetter. Walking the runway 45 days after her delivery to embracing her post pregnancy weight gain with elan, Kareena done it all.
And as far as her fashion game is concerned, from airport to gym looks, public appearances to holidaying in style, Kareena has always put her best foot forward.
Therefore, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Kareena is absolutely unstoppable when it comes to slaying it in uber chic outfits and impressing the fashion aficionados with her charismatic personality and modish sartorial choices.
Recently, Kareena the diva shot for fashion magazine Vogue's January issue, and the pictures of the star clad in a bikini are taking the social media world by storm.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kareena is seen flaunting her well-toned bod in risque yet ultra chic garments sourced from the ateliers of the best designers and fashion houses including Oscar de la Renta, Balmain, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, in the industry.
From a cut-out swimsuit, bikini to some amazingly sexy outfits with tassels and feather detailing, Kareena is seeing donning bold outfits, looking stunningly hot and classy at the same time.
Take a look.
Credit: @VOGUE India
Credit: @VOGUE India
Credit: @VOGUE India
Credit: @VOGUE India
Credit: @VOGUE India
Credit: @VOGUE India
Credit: @VOGUE India
Credit: @VOGUE India
Kareena is not only giving some serious fashion goals in her latest photoshoot, but her dedication towards a fitter self is extremely inspiring.
What do you think of Kareena's latest looks? Tell us in the comments section below.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
