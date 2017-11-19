GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

It'll Be Hard To Take Eyes Off Kareena Kapoor Khan In This Photoshoot

The fashion connoisseurs were still recovering from the epic gorgeousness of Kareena's last appearance in a thigh-high slit down when producer-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor dropped an all-new series of photographs featuring the actor.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2017, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
When it comes to fashion, there's nothing that Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot do. She can slay it on the ramp, she can sizzle on the streets, she can turn the airport into a runway and she can very well ace every photoshoot she's a part of. And it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Bebo has, in fact, outdone herself in this latest photoshoot.

The fashion connoisseurs were still recovering from the epic gorgeousness of Kareena's last appearance in a thigh-high slit down when producer-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor dropped an all-new series of photographs featuring the actor.

Kareena in bespoke @abujanisandeepkhosla couture for @lux ✨✨✨ #moviestar

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



Dressed in a black corset Ashi Studio gown, Kareena looked every inch royal that she is. Her strapless look was accentuated by heaps and bounds with the sweetheart neckline. While she kept her make up minimalistic, it's perhaps the attitude and style of carrying the look, that's making her look all the more beautiful.

Kareena today in @ashistudio couture. 🌗🌗🌗 For the @luxgoldenroseawards Capture by @thehouseofpixels

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



The perfect combination of a quintessential Kareena pout, smokey eye-look, and a laid-back bun, is further accentuating the look.



Interestingly, while Rhea has always shared her sister and actor Sonam Kapoor's looks on social media, it seems she's found another muse in Kareena now.

Classic. #kareenakapoorkhan in @ashistudio

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



The trio of Kareena, Sonam and Rhea is currently working together in Veere De Wedding, which also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

Stunnnningggg thank you @rheakapoor @thehouseofpixels

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on



Ever since Kareena has given birth to Taimur, the actor has been dedicated to shed the extra kilos and come back in form. The proof of which is her frequent gym photos and videos. Kareena was snapped at the gym on Saturday afternoon too just before the photos surfaced on the internet.

kareena-gym-3Image: Yogen Shah



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES