Kareena-Karisma, Khushi-Jhanvi Slay At The Ambani Bash
(Photo: Sister duos Kareena-Karisma, Jhanvi-Khushi at Isha Ambani's bash in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah)
When Ambani's throw a party, it's sure to be a starry affair. And this time too, it wasn't any different.
On Saturday, business magnate Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani threw a lavish bash for Natalia Vodianova, model and founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, at Antilia and the creme-de-la creme of the Hindi film industry were seen attending the event.
While several B-town beauties were present at the event, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sridevi's beautiful daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who stole the show.
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Ambani bash/ Yogen Shah)
(Photo: Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor at the Ambani bash/ Yogen Shah)
Udta Punjab actress Kareena Kapoor han looked gorgeous in a sexy black one-shoulder tuxedo dress, courtesy designer Ashish N Soni. The diva added some bling to the otherwise monochrome number by way of her glittering Christian Louboutin pumps and a brooch by jewellery designer Farah Khan. The actress rounded off her look with center-parted hair which she left open, a Jimmy Choo clutch, no accessories and perfect makeup.
Credit: @Mohit Rai
Credit: @Mohit Rai
Karisma Kapoor too slayed in a Saint Laurent one-shoulder monochrome number at the bash. The actress rounded off her look with Christian Louboutin heels, a box clutch with the words 'party' written on it and center-parted tresses which she left open. Delicate studs and a ring and a dash of colour on the lips amped up the diva's look.
Credit: @KK
Credit: @KK
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's beautiful daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor turned heads in their glamourous avatars at the Ambani bash. Jhanvi Kapoor, who is soon to make her Bollywood debut, glittered like a star in a strapless, custom Manish Malhotra golden number. Matching peep toes, hoop earrings and perfect makeup completed her look. Khushi, on the other hand, slayed in a Moschino printed crop top and well-fitted skirt. She completed her look with glittering pumps and a pair of statement earrings.
Credit: @Tanya Ghavri
(Photo: Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor at the Ambani bash/ Yogen Shah)
Among other star who were present at the event were actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, filmmaker-turned-producer Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
Judwaa 2 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan posed for the shutterbugs at the event. While Jacqueline looked pretty in a pastel floral lehenga, Varun Dhawan was at his stylish best.
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan at the Ambani bash/ Yogen Shah)
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra looking suave in a black number.
(Photo: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Ambani bash/ Yogen Shah)
Malaika Arora Khan looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra creation.
(Photo: Malaika Arora Kha the Ambani bash/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Shraddha Kapoor too nailed her look in a white shirt and embellished tunic.
(Photo: Shraddha Kapoor at the Ambani bash/ Yogen Shah)
Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Karan Johar looked dashing at the party. Take a look.
Credit: @Karan Johar
Actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra and Neha Dhupia pose for the shutterbugs at the event.
(Photo: Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra at the Ambani bash/ Yogen Shah)
