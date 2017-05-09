Kareena-Karisma, Malaika-Amrita: A Look At The Most Stylish Celebrity Sister Jodis

When it comes to making friends, our siblings almost always are the first ones we become friends with and that's probably because they are the first people we are introduced to after our parents, when we come into the world. And such friendships last forever, for the bond is extremely strong and the friendship really special.

From feeling jealous of each other, fighting at every little thing to playing together and making some great memories in the way, the childhood spent with our siblings are one thing that everyone cherishes when they grow up. And even when life takes us in different direction as adults and we have various responsibilities and a career, it is this bond, sibling-love, friendship that keeps you connected.

Celebrities are no different when we talk of emotions, feelings and sibling love. Be it Sonam Kapoor promoting brother Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Half Girlfriend on social media or Karisma Kapoor being spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan almost always when the latter was pregnant, the Bollywood siblings have always reached out to each other just like any other siblings and why not? After all, what are siblings for!

But the one thing that sets the Bollywood siblings apart from the non-celebrity brother-sister jodis is that whatever they do, they do it in style. Like, whenever you spot the Kapoor sisters together - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor- you will always see them dressed in their stylish best and setting high fashion standards. The same is for a a lot of other celebrity sister jodis including actress Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and actress Shamita Shetty and many more.

So, here we list down some of the most stylish celebrity sister jodis, who have set the bar high and turn on the heat every time they step out together. Their bond, love, affection and care for each other can be seen in the images below, while high fashion remains a constant aspect in the photographs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor

While both established themselves as great actors in the industry, the two - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor - have been one of the most stylish sisters of Bollywood. From showing solidarity towards each other, partying, shopping and going on a road trip together, the duo have always set sibling goals. And without an iota of doubt we can say that both Kareena and Karisma are so high on fashion that any wannabe fashionista would to imitate their style.

While Kareena, who has been extremely fashionable flaunting crops tops even when they weren't a trend in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham to Karisma taking her fashion game a notch higher each time she makes a public appearance, the Kapoor sisters have never failed to make us go gaga over the style!

#sisterlove❤️#alwaysandforever#aboutlastnight✨#selfiegoals📷 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:16pm PST

Who's ur favourite shopping partner ? #sistersquadgoals👯#sisterlove❤️#london🇬🇧 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 30, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

#twinning👯#whitesneakers👟#sistersquadgoals#girlsdayout A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

#sistersquadgoals👭#familyfirst in @manishmalhotra05 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

Malaika Arora Khan-Amrita Arora

B-town's yummy mummy Malaika Arora Khan never fails to impress the fashion connoisseurs. Her bold and beautiful fashion choices have always managed to entice her fans and become the talking point in fashion circles. Be it casual public appearance or high society sororities, Khan's style and aura is unmatchable. On the other hand, younger sister Amrita, who is quite a fashionista herself, is known to make a style statement each time she steps out of her house.

Off bows and shades 🍾 A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

Brunchin✌🏼️ #sucasa #familasegrada A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:18am PST

Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Shamita Shetty

Another cute yet fashionable sister jodi that we have on the block is actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and younger sister Shamita Shetty. The two beauties who carved their own niche, are nothing less than divas! Take a look.

Travelling overseas with @shamitashetty_official , yaaay ! High flying Shetty sistas in the house😎😅#traveldiaries #sisterbonding #smiles #funaboard A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:15am PST

Shooting with my beautiful sis @officialshilpashetty for #thekapilsharmashow A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on Jun 9, 2016 at 5:40am PDT

Sonam Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor

We all know as a matter of fact that behind all the stunning outfits that Sonam sports at events, red carpets and film promotions, her sister Rhea has a big role to play.

While Sonam has become the fashionista of Bollywood donning the best of outfits from the fashion world and carrying them with as much elan, it is her style guru and sister Rhea, who makes all the wonders happen! And just to mention, not that anyone had a doubt, that Rhea has an amazing sense of style which reflects in the kind of work she does.

About last night. Stealing Anamiks saris straight out of her closet. Kapoors for @akshaymarwah22 bash in @anamikakhanna.in ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Oct 16, 2016 at 12:56am PDT

Off duty style ✌️ #wishyouwerehere A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:28am PST

👭👸🏽👸🏽 A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:43am PST

Jhanvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor

While Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi might be the fresh face everybody is waiting to see on the silver screen, the younger daughter Khushi it seems is ready for the Bollywood break too. The confidence, style and elegance that the two already exhibit is worth a mention.

In a few appearances that the two sisters have made together, they looked ravishing.