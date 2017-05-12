DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Every Bit Royal That She Is In Her Latest Outfit, See Pic
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
If there is one name synonymous to style, elegance, grace and sophistication, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Begum of Bollywood whose sartorial choices have always been spot on, looked every bit royal for a recent wedding function that she attended in Goa.
The diva who sported a traditional attire for the event - a Raw Mango midnight blue kurta teamed with a brocade lehenga - looked drop-dead-gorgeous. While she had her hair tied in a ponytail with neat center parting, her kohl eyes accentuated the look. The actress opted for statement earrings from Satyani Fine Jewels and a blue bindi to complete the look.
Each time we think that the this is the best look that Kareena has pulled off, the beautiful new mommy proves us wrong and shows up in something more stunning.
Kareena's stylist Mohit Rai shared a few pictures of the B-town beauty on his Instagram account, take a look.
Kareena recently travelled to London for a photoshoot for a tea brand. As soon as photos from the shoot made their way to the web, it created a storm in the social media world. The actress who has shed the post pregnancy fat, glowed in the pictures like never before.
Take a look.
Till the next time the diva shows up in another of her beautiful avatars, you have these photos to swoon over the timeless beauty.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Guptill Takes One-handed Blinder To Keep KXIP Breathing
- Watch: SRK's TED Talk Is Exactly What The World Needs To Hear Right Now
- Justin Bieber India Concert: Twitter Slams Pop Star for Lip Sync Fail
- Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket on His Phone
- Sachin Tendulkar Is Co-owner Of Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Nadu Franchise