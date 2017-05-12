Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Every Bit Royal That She Is In Her Latest Outfit, See Pic

If there is one name synonymous to style, elegance, grace and sophistication, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Begum of Bollywood whose sartorial choices have always been spot on, looked every bit royal for a recent wedding function that she attended in Goa.

The diva who sported a traditional attire for the event - a Raw Mango midnight blue kurta teamed with a brocade lehenga - looked drop-dead-gorgeous. While she had her hair tied in a ponytail with neat center parting, her kohl eyes accentuated the look. The actress opted for statement earrings from Satyani Fine Jewels and a blue bindi to complete the look.

Each time we think that the this is the best look that Kareena has pulled off, the beautiful new mommy proves us wrong and shows up in something more stunning.

Kareena's stylist Mohit Rai shared a few pictures of the B-town beauty on his Instagram account, take a look.

Can't get over how beautiful she is 😍😍 #kareenakapoorkhan in @raw_mango and @satyanifinejewels big love to @poonamdamania #kareenakapoor #MRstyles #stylefile #teammrstyles A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on May 11, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Kareena recently travelled to London for a photoshoot for a tea brand. As soon as photos from the shoot made their way to the web, it created a storm in the social media world. The actress who has shed the post pregnancy fat, glowed in the pictures like never before.

Take a look.

#kareenakapoorkhan brand ambassador for Marvel tea...shooting in London at Trafalgar Square 👌❤️❤️👏👏 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on May 3, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Brrrrrr freezinggggggg at Tower bridge #shootlife #workinggirl #kareenakapoorkhan #alwaysmakemeproud 😘😘❤️❤️ A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on May 3, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Born filmy😜😜👌#kareenakapoorkhan #nofilter #myfavouritegirl A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on May 3, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Till the next time the diva shows up in another of her beautiful avatars, you have these photos to swoon over the timeless beauty.