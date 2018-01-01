GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in an All Black Avatar; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked her gorgeous self in an all black avatar. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:January 1, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image courtesy: Manish Malhotra's official Instagram account)
Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to amaze you with her fashion choices each time you see a picture of her surface on the Internet. And the diva, who is looking like a million bucks now more than ever, certainly, would not want to miss an opportunity to flaunt her fit and glamorous self.

Recently, the star was seen sporting an all-black attire for New Year’s party, pictures of which ace designer Manish Malhotra shared on his Instagram account. While Kareena looked sexy and stunning in a custom Manish Malhotra gown with sheer, tassel and bead detailing, Saif looked dapper in a monochrome suit with a bow.

Kareena, of course, looked her gorgeous self.

Take a look.

