Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in an All Black Avatar; See Pics

Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to amaze you with her fashion choices each time you see a picture of her surface on the Internet. And the diva, who is looking like a million bucks now more than ever, certainly, would not want to miss an opportunity to flaunt her fit and glamorous self.Recently, the star was seen sporting an all-black attire for New Year’s party, pictures of which ace designer Manish Malhotra shared on his Instagram account. While Kareena looked sexy and stunning in a custom Manish Malhotra gown with sheer, tassel and bead detailing, Saif looked dapper in a monochrome suit with a bow.Kareena, of course, looked her gorgeous self.Take a look.Credit: @ Manish Malhotra Credit: @ Manish Malhotra Credit: @ Manish Malhotra