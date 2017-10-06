GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like a Diva in This Faraz Manan Outfit; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan misses no opportunity to flaunt her fashion choices and we are loving it!

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:October 6, 2017, 1:00 PM IST
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks are almost always the talk of the town. Be it her gym/airport look, appearance at an event or at a private party, Kareena's fans and followers are as much as her critics, including the fashion police, and always in the look out to scrutinize the diva's fashion choices. And to everyone's surprise, the B-town beauty has rarely failed to live up to expectations.

This time too, Kareena managed to impressed onlookers with her sartorial choices when she showed up at an event in Dubai in a rose gold Faraz Manan couture outfit. Kareena looked stunning in the intricately embellished ethnic ensemble, which she teamed with statement diamond earrings from Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

The actress rounded off her look with perfect makeup done by ace makeup artist Mickey Contractor and had her hair tied in a low bun, courtesy Purshottam Hans.

Credit: @Poonam Damania

Credit: @FARAZ MANAN

Credit: @Mickey Contractor

Soon after the event, Kareena also attended makeup artist Mickey Contractor's birthday celebrations. Take a look.

Credit: @Mickey Contractor

Credit: @Poonam Damania

Credit: @Natasha Poonawalla

Credit: @Natasha Poonawalla

Earlier, the actress was seen flaunting her fabulous fashion sense at the Mumbai airport in boyfriend jeans and a bright yellow, limited-edition Gucci x Coco Capitan T-shirt. The words inscribed on the T-shirt read, 'I want to go back to believing a story' in Capitan's trademark sketchy font.

Take a look.

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport/ Yogen Shah) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport/ Yogen Shah)
