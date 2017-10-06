Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like a Diva in This Faraz Manan Outfit; See Pic
Kareena Kapoor Khan misses no opportunity to flaunt her fashion choices and we are loving it!
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks are almost always the talk of the town. Be it her gym/airport look, appearance at an event or at a private party, Kareena's fans and followers are as much as her critics, including the fashion police, and always in the look out to scrutinize the diva's fashion choices. And to everyone's surprise, the B-town beauty has rarely failed to live up to expectations.
This time too, Kareena managed to impressed onlookers with her sartorial choices when she showed up at an event in Dubai in a rose gold Faraz Manan couture outfit. Kareena looked stunning in the intricately embellished ethnic ensemble, which she teamed with statement diamond earrings from Malabar Gold and Diamonds.
The actress rounded off her look with perfect makeup done by ace makeup artist Mickey Contractor and had her hair tied in a low bun, courtesy Purshottam Hans.
Credit: @Poonam Damania
Credit: @FARAZ MANAN
Credit: @Mickey Contractor
Soon after the event, Kareena also attended makeup artist Mickey Contractor's birthday celebrations. Take a look.
Credit: @Mickey Contractor
Credit: @Poonam Damania
Credit: @Natasha Poonawalla
Credit: @Natasha Poonawalla
Earlier, the actress was seen flaunting her fabulous fashion sense at the Mumbai airport in boyfriend jeans and a bright yellow, limited-edition Gucci x Coco Capitan T-shirt. The words inscribed on the T-shirt read, 'I want to go back to believing a story' in Capitan's trademark sketchy font.
Take a look.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport/ Yogen Shah)
Earlier, the actress was seen flaunting her fabulous fashion sense at the Mumbai airport in boyfriend jeans and a bright yellow, limited-edition Gucci x Coco Capitan T-shirt. The words inscribed on the T-shirt read, 'I want to go back to believing a story' in Capitan's trademark sketchy font.
Take a look.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport/ Yogen Shah)
