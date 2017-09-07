Celebrity Stylist Mohit Rai Decodes Kareena's Look For Her First Magazine Cover Photoshoot Post Taimur's Birth
During the same time last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan had set the internet on fire by flaunting her maternity style and pregnancy weight gain like a pro.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Yogen Shah)
Trust actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been making headlines for her impressive fashion choices and nailing each look before and after the birth of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, to make you go weak in the knees with her sensuous, sexy and dreamy avatar at a time when you aren't really expecting her to.
The Udta Punjab star, who has shed all the extra kilos post delivery (we saw her hitting the gym regularly with her bestie Amrita Arora), recently graced the cover of Filmfare magazine, her first after the birth of Taimur.
On the latest issue of the magazine, the actress is seen showing off her post pregnancy physical transformation and her fashionable self in a Paule Ka blush pink spaghetti dress. Kareena, who has been styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai for the project, looks smoking hot on the cover with bold kohled-eyes, danglers and her tresses left open.
Credit: @Mohit Rai
In fact, in the photos that have surfaced on the Internet, Kareena looks like a dream in the various outfits that she has donned for the magazine's photoshoot.
The 36-year-old looks like a vision in a custom Swapnil Shinde ensemble featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
"This is Kareena's first magazine cover shoot post delivery, she wasn't shy of the cameras when the actress was pregnant nor is she now. The idea was to portray an image of the modern Indian woman where she is free to wear what she chooses to at any given stage of her life," said designer Swapnil Shinde to News18.com in an exclusive chat when asked about Kareena's look where she is seen sporting an ensemble from the designer's label.
"The keywords for Kareena's garment were strong, sexy, powerful and independent. The look that the actress is sporting takes cue from the 90s with raised shoulder pads and a plunging neckline which is made even sharper and stronger with the thigh-high slit," he added.
Credit: @Swapnil Shinde
In the other looks that Kareena donned for the photoshoot, she looked a diva in a candy pink one-shoulder attire by House of CB with her hair tied in a messy ponytail and a dream in the several Paule Ka outfits which she sported during the photoshoot. Take a look.
Credit: @Kareena Kapoor Khan FC
Credit: @Kareena Kapoor Khan FC
To decode Kareena's personal style and her look for her latest magazine photoshoot, we spoke to celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who worked with the actress on the project.
"It is always a joyride working with Kareena because she is an extremely nice person and more importantly very experimental with her style and I think, since it is her first cover after she has had Taimur in her life, it was very important to make sure that she was looking the best version of herself because in India we have this misconception that a woman, after she has had a child can't work or can't look good," said Mohit in an exclusive chat with News18.com when asked about his experience of working with Kareena on the project and the idea behind the romantically sexy photoshoot.
"I think she has broken all those norms. She has set a standard after her delivery, how to retain an amazing body, how to workout and get into shape and still continue working and doing a really good job with it, just like how she was so effortless with her maternity style and airport looks throughout her pregnancy," he added.
Credit: @Kareena Kapoor Khan FC
While talking about Kareena's personal style and fashion sense Mohit added, "One of the best things about working with Kareena is that she's got a great sense of self surety, she is not insecure at all and is very open to experimentation." "If you see, in the recent past, there has been a lot of variation to her look - classic, feminine, soft and beautiful. So, she doesn't have any restrained sense of style because she is very forthcoming and experimental. Her style is very effortless and she makes everything looks stylish even if it is one of the most basic attires or a heavy couture outfit, it never looks like it's too much on her," he added.
Credit: @Mohit Rai
Talking about the sexy, bold and sensuous outfits that Kareena sported for her latest magazine photoshoot and the entire look and feel of the shoot, Mohit said that the idea was to keep it very soft and romantic because that's probably one of the best ways to present someone like Kareena. "She is one of the most naturally beautiful woman, so to do a natural, soft, beautiful, pure, white palette with very few accents of blush , that was a natural choice," said Mohit.
Credit: @Swapnil Shinde
He added that since it is her first cover after she has delivered a child, it was extremely important to present her in the best version of herself. "Honestly, she is in her best version all the time, but, this was, I think a great way to present her and I think she did great justice to it. We did experiment a lot with silhouettes (for the project), we tried something with a power shoulder, off-shoulder neckline, a completely strapless outfit and I think she pulled off each one of them very gracefully and effortlessly."
When asked if Kareena had any strict do's and don't, since it was her first cover shoot after pregnancy, Mohit said that the actress never has any do's and don'ts and it's because she loves experimenting and is very open to ideas from anyone. "I think as long as she is feeling the outfit, she will make it work, even if it is an impractical outfit or a very comfortable one."
