Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Smoking Hot In This Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Shimmer Gown

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:November 15, 2017, 12:11 PM IST
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is unstoppable when it comes to setting the fashion bar high, flaunting impeccable sartorial choices and giving some major style goals and inspiration to fashion enthusiasts.

The actress, who has been slaying it one appearance at a time recently, looked like a dream sporting a shimmery gown in her latest photos that surfaced on social media.

The Udta Punjab star, who has successfully shed all the post pregnancy weight by sweating it out in the gym and taking regular yoga classes, looked ethereal in a bespoke Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit.

Kareena was snapped sporting a nude gold sonaa strapless gown which was embellished with stones and sequins and featured a risque thigh-high slit for an ad shoot. The attire was paired with an ostrich feather sequins drape which added the much needed drama and edge to the shimmery ensemble. The actress completed the look with soft curls with center parting, perfect makeup and no accessories.

Take a look.

Credit: @Rhea Kapoor

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.
