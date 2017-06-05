Kareena Or Sonam, Who Pulled Off The Polka Dot Slip Dress Better?

One is a fashionista, the other a fashion inspiration and both of them are great friends. And when there is so much in common, there is huge possibility that their likes and dislikes will be kind of similar. Yes, we are talking about none other than actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

The two best buddies who also appeared together on one of the most popular talk shows of our times Koffee with Karan season 5, have time and again proved that they are on the top of the game when it comes to fashion and styling.

On one hand while Sonam is best known for pulling off some of the most unconventional yet stunning outfits, on the other Kareena, whose graceful yet modish outfits are almost always the talk of the town, shattered all maternity stereotypes with her pregnancy style. In fact, Kareena who flaunted her baby bump in various stylish garments, made a stunning comeback when she walked the ramp 45 days after her delivery.

The two Bollywood divas who have often been spotted and snapped flaunting their beautiful attires, were photographed wearing the same easy-breezy Masaba Gupta polka dot slip dress on two different occassions.

Kareena, who sported the outfit first, was snapped outside a popular beauty salon in Bandra while she was leaving the place with her best friend Amrita Arora. The actress had teamed her outfit with flats, minimal makeup and no accessories, only her usual glow.

Recently, fashionista Sonam was snapped wearing the same outfit outside her residence. While Kareena kept the look simple, Sonam paired the dress with silver earrings, black chunky flats and a white kimono polka dot jacket from the same designer to add to the look. She had her hair tied up in a messy bun.

While both the actresses looked chic, we are wondering how comfortable the dress would be since it had two leading ladies opting for it.

Take a look.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

A post shared by House Of Masaba (@houseofmasaba) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

A post shared by Aashni + Co (@aashniandco) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

While we believe both Sonam and Kareena pulled off the look well, it is upto you to decide who looked better. Let us know in the comments section below.