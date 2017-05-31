Kareena-Saif, Anushka-Virat To Mira-Shahid: A Look At The Most Stylish Celebrity Couples

They are not only the most talked about celebrity couples but are also the most stylish and fashionable duos. While each one of these celebrities are individual fashion inspirations, as a couple too they give major style goals.

We bring to you five of the most stylish celebrity couples whose fashion game is always spot on and who make heads turn each time they make an appearance together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Married in 2012, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are actors with a great personal style.

While Kareena looks her glamorous best each time she makes an appearance, Saif's style statement is something that every man would want to emulate. The duo who have often been spotted on lunch and dinner dates, at airports, events etc, have always turned up the heat with their chic and impeccable sartorial choices. The Nawab and his Begum who are best known for their fuss-free and modish outfit choices, are a delight for the shutterbugs each time the two step out together. The duo truly make for a stylish couple.

Mira Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor

Even though a lot was said when actor Shahid Kapoor married 23-year-old Mira Rajput from Delhi, the duo have proved over time that not age but understanding and a great bond is what is needed to sustain a marriage. The couple who have a sweet little daughter Misha, have often been spotted spending time with each other over coffee dates or luncheons.

While Mira's outfit choices have varied from chic dresses, beautiful sarees to casuals depending on the occasion, Shahid has always been on top of the fashion game with his unconventional yet trendy outfit choices.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Besides conquering cricket battles on field, cricketer Virat Kohli conquered actor Anushka Sharma's heart off the field. The two who have been quite open about their relationship off late - uploading Instagram display pictures, expressing their love and defending each other on social media, making appearances at events - look great together.

Both Virat and Anushka who have an awesome sense of style, make sure they set couple and style goals everytime they make an appearance together.. While Kohli's spot on looks are an inspiration for his fans, Anushka's sartorial choices are almost always a talking point in fashion circles.

While the actor likes to experiment with her looks - Anushka's fashion selections range from crop tops, dresses, gowns, jumpsuits to traditional wear - we haven't seen Kohli experiment much with his outfits, except that he knows how to rock denims. But the two have one thing in common - both like to keep comfort before style and this can be seen in their choice of garments. Also, the duo have become quite famous for their colour-coordinated looks.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

One of the hottest couples of B-town, both Deepika and Ranveer's sense of style is absolutely unique. While on one hand Ranveer's style statement is everything quirky, Deepika on the other hand opts for more chic and elegant ensembles. There is no denying that both the actors have established themselves as style inspirations and that there is nothing that the two can't pull off.

While Deepika's wardrobe has everything from graceful sarees, stylish gowns and is a mixture of haute couture and high street fashion, Ranveer is someone who can carry an embroidered sherwani with the same panache as he can pull off an edgy, unconventional ensemble including a skirt!

The two look like a million dollar whenever they make an appearance together and it's a fact that we can't get enough of them.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra

This celebrity couple is certainly one of the most stylish we have come across. Often spotted at airports together with their son Viaan, both Shilpa and Raj are always dressed to perfection even while travelling. The duo make quite a power couple and seem to be madly in love with each other each time they are snapped together. While Shilpa's fashion sense is greatly admired by wanna be fashionistas and almost always approved by the fashion police, Raj makes sure he dresses according to the occasion each time. The two, who tied the knot in 2009, have been setting major relationship and fashion goals ever since they came together.

