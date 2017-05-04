Kareena, Alia & Other Stars Go Gaga Over Polka Dots Print This Season

There was a time, when Marilyn Monroe’s polka-dot bikini with ruffling details made an iconic statement. Now, mini and macro polka dots are back. For the pre-Spring-Summer 17 collections, designers seem to have indulged in interpreting classic polka dots in various sizes, while remaining faithful to the white-black combination. Along with designers, our B-town queens are living this trend to the fullest. Celebrity's obsession with polka dots is sure to steal the spotlight every time. So here is our celeb inspiration to flaunt the quirky dotty pattern this summer:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Black is always the right outfit 👌 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

The extremely stylish Kareena Kapoor never had a dull moment of fashion post her delivery. And now she's making a case for the polka dot trend. She was spotted wearing long polka dot dress with slippers. This dress from Masaba Gupta also featured a slit making it a perfect pick for summers.

Alia Bhatt

While we couldn't stop raving about Alia Bhatt's style, Her polka dots obsession is not hidden any more. From a denim co-ordinate with dots to this quirky message sweatshirt, we find her uber cool in every outfit.

Gorgeous !!😍🌸 - Meri Aloo!!🌿😇 #Aliabhatt A post shared by Alia Bhatt🌸 (@aliabhattslay) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Anushka Sharma

Sunny day 🌞😎😘 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 3, 2017 at 1:30am PST

During the promotions of Phillauri, Sharma carried off a polka dot crop top and high-waisted, polka-dot wide pants from the House of Masaba. She definitely showed us how to revamp a staple denim with polka dots.

Kriti Sanon

Who said dots cannot bling. Kriti Sanon just showed us how! She performed at the IPL 2017 wearing this Sukriti Grover costume. It looks nothing less than a group of fireflies shimmering on her dress.

Taapsee Pannu

Make way for monochrome magic! Taapsee slipped into this chic monochrome striped skirt and pussy-bow top, notably patterned with sprightly large polka dots. That's one of our favorite look for sure.

Sonam Kapoor

@dhruvkapoor + @dolcegabbana ✈️️ A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 18, 2016 at 1:02am PDT

Sonam Kapoor has been our go to person for style inspirations since she stepped into Bollywood. Any new trend never goes unfollowed by this bolly diva. So, how could this polka dots trend be missed? Here she is, sporting a blue checkered blazer paired up with a skirt with dotty design all over.

Which look impressed you the most?