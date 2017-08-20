Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Heads In A Traditional Anamika Khanna Attire

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads in an olive Anamika Khanna traditional attire as she arrived in the capital on Saturday for a jewellery store launch event.The Bollywood diva was snapped in a simple kurta which she teamed with heavily embroidered dupatta and diamond earrings. The star completed her look with gold strappy foot, perfect makeup, side swept curls and a dash of colour on the lips.The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look.(Image: Yogen Shah)During an interaction with the media, when asked how does she get her looks including her airport and gym looks spot on each time, the actress told News18.com, "I follow what I am comfortable in. I like to wear comfort first and I think automatically the attitude comes with it."Earlier, the B-town beauty created social media buzz with her denim-on-denim look as she arrived at the Delhi airport. Take a look.(Image: Yogen Shah)The actor will be next seen in the film Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film will mark Kareena's return to movies post embracing motherhood.