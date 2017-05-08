Kareena Kapoor Khan Weaves Black Magic With Her Airport Style This Time!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style quotient is on a fashionable rise. Other than her red carpet looks, she adorns her sexiest best while catching a flight as well. She is working her way out with a strict diet as advised by her dietitican Rujuta Diwekar and following a rigorous fitness regime to shed all those extra kilos post pregnancy but what’s inspiring is that in the meanwhile she is also having fun on the fashion front – wearing clothes which suits her body type.

Recently, Kareena had us with all black cold shoulder top and a knee slit sweatpants, which was created especially for the airplane! She completed the look with black comfy sneakers which upped her style game even more.

Her airport style is right on point, we say. Take a look:

The gorgeous actress was reportedly in the British capital for an ad shoot. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, shows Kareena at Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square.

Earlier, she was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan at the airport before leaving for her first solo trip post pregnancy. Saif did not join her in this trip.

She never fails to amaze us with her quirky style quotient and that happy glow!

All images by: Yogen Shah.