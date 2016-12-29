Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's First Dinner Outing Post Taimur Ali's Birth, See Pics
Image: Yogen Shah
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who were blessed with a baby boy on December 20, stepped out for a dinner date last night. The royal couple was snapped walking hand-in-hand post a lip-smacking dinner. While Kareena looked gorgeous in an orange flared dress, Saif looked the royalty that he is in a classic bandh gala teamed up with a white kurta-pajama.
It's been 10 days since their son's birth and the couple is already making the most of it.
This is the second public appearance they've made post the birth of their son. The first was when they got their newborn home from the hospital.
