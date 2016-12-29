»
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's First Dinner Outing Post Taimur Ali's Birth, See Pics

First published: December 29, 2016, 8:40 AM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
Image: Yogen Shah

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who were blessed with a baby boy on December 20, stepped out for a dinner date last night. The royal couple was snapped walking hand-in-hand post a lip-smacking dinner. While Kareena looked gorgeous in an orange flared dress, Saif looked the royalty that he is in a classic bandh gala teamed up with a white kurta-pajama.

saif-kareena-5Image: Yogen Shah

saif-kareena-4Image: Yogen Shah

It's been 10 days since their son's birth and the couple is already making the most of it.

saif-kareena-3Image: Yogen Shah

saif-kareenaImage: Yogen Shah

This is the second public appearance they've made post the birth of their son. The first was when they got their newborn home from the hospital.

saif-kareena-6Image: Yogen Shah

saif-1Image: Yogen Shah

