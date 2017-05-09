X

Kareena Kapoor's Bundle Of Joy Taimur Is Breaking The Internet Again

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated: May 9, 2017, 8:43 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy Taimur on December 20 last year. And he became the talk of the town in no time and also attracted some uncalled controversies over his name. The couple, who brought in the New Year with their baby boy, is known to keep their personal life private. But, Taimur Ali Khan is stirring up a storm on the internet again. The latest photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son has become a talking point on social media across the globe.

Here's a look at the cherub:

Omg!! Taaaaaaaimur looks so cute here ❤💙💕💞💟

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on

The kid looks like a carbon copy of his mother in this latest picture which has surfaced. Fans are rightly going crazy over this photo.

Redefining cute, and how! This picture of Taimur has surely made our day!

First Published: May 9, 2017, 8:39 AM IST
