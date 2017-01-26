Kareena Kapoor's Post-Maternity Makeover Serves Up Pure Glamour

If there's one actress who has been ruling and making the headlines for her fashion choices since past few months, it's Kareena Kapoor Khan. During her pregnancy days, the actress made a point to not give up on her work or her style. She donned maxi dresses with the same ease she sported casual denim. She started trends and created a niche for maternity fashion in the industry where women usually decide to go underground and come out only after shedding the baby weight.

Even after the birth of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, there's no stopping Kareena! She's attending parties, spending time with her girl gang and she's even got a makeover now and her post-maternity look is too glamorous to miss. The actress looks every inch the royaly that she is with her new look.

The actress will turn showstopper for Anita Dongre at the upcoming edition of Lakme Fashion Week.