Kareena, Saif, Ranbir and Karisma Ring In New Year 2017 Together
Image: Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor
The year 2017 is going to be really special for Kapoor and Khans as they've welcomed their heir Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi just a few days before the past year had its curtains down. They're enjoying each and every bit to the fullest. They celebrated Christmas with an all new zeal and also got together on New Year's eve to welcome 2017 with open arms.
Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and offered the fans a few glimpses from last night's celebrations. She captioned one of the images as, "#happynewyear#family#cousins#love#celebrate#newbeginings".
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and the new parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were all smiles as they posed for a selfie.
Recommended For You
- TOP BOSSES OUTSupreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President
- This is huge!Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar Come Together for a New Film
- Angel ReturnsTaher Shah Is At It Again, Spreads 'Humanity Love' With His Latest Single
- cricket cleansingSupreme Court Tells Cricket Administrators Above 70 to Vacate Post
- Can't wait!Raees, Baahubali 2, Rangoon: The Highly Anticipated Films of 2017