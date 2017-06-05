Kareena's Little Boy Taimur Giggling In This picture Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat
Image: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy Taimur on December 20 last year. And he became the talk of the town in no time and also attracted some uncalled controversies over his name. The couple, who brought in the New Year with their baby boy, is known to keep their personal life private. But, Taimur Ali Khan is stirring up a storm on the internet again. The latest photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son has become a talking point on social media across the globe. He was all into spotlight, thanks to his super adorable looks, grey eyes and chubby cheeks!
Here's a look at the cherub:
This picture shared by a fan page is undoubtedly, our favorite!
This cutie got famous when his father Saif Ali Khan used his image as his WhatsApp display picture, which got circulated within minutes.
Little Taimur smiles at the camera wearing a blue and white stripped tee. He looks undisputedly adorable with his squish worthy cheeks! Hands down he is the cutest star kid, isn’t he?
