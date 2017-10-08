GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karva Chauth 2017: 5 Bollywood Scenes That Perfectly Capture The Essence Of This Festival

On this Karva Chauth, we bring you 5 best scenes from Bollywood that capture the essence of this holy tradition perfectly.

Updated:October 8, 2017, 12:35 PM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege song. '
Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival traditionally celebrated by married women in India. On this day, married women and girls fast for the day - from sunrise to moonrise - and pray for the longevity and wellness of their husbands or fiances. Women dress in bright ethnic wear and apply beautiful intricate henna designs on their hands.

From wives waiting for the moon to rise to husbands feeding them the first bites of food; Bollywood has created a host of sequences and songs related to this festival.

On this Karva Chauth, we bring 5 best scenes from Bollywood that capture the essence of this holy tradition perfectly.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge: One that inspired husbands to fast for their better halves 

 

Ishq Vishq: One that popularised the concept of feet-touching and also made the pre-wedding fasting fashionable 

 

Baghban: One that proved distance doesn't matter and depicted that husband-wife's love is eternal 

 

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham: One that made fasting fashionable 

 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: One that gave words to the agony of waiting for the moon to rise 

 

