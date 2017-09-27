Kate Hudson Fronts 2017's 'Fashion Targets Breast Cancer' Campaign

Kate Hudson's athleisure fashion company Fabletics has teamed up with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) on a new campaign targeting breast cancer.The star has been signed up as the ambassador for the 2017 Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign (FTBC), which runs the tagline: "Doing Good is Always in Fashion." It is the second time she has taken on the role, and in doing so she follows in the footsteps of previous FTBC ambassadors Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Karolina Kurkova.The partnership will also see Fabletics launch an FTBC-branded capsule collection, which will go on sale this October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The collection will feature three two-piece outfits -- a sports bra and high-waisted legging, a sports bra and capri, and a tank top with a legging. Proceeds from the capsule's sales will be donated to FTBC global."I'm really honored to have been asked to be an ambassador for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer for a second year," said Hudson in a statement. "Continuing to support this cause proactively is so important to me -- and to so many other people whom have had a personal experience with a friend or family member diagnosed with breast cancer."Fabletics' FTBC collection items will go on sale instore and at Fabletics.com, with the brand also organizing special FTBC events across its retail locations, where a percentage of net proceeds of all sales will be donated to the initiative.Hudson isn't the only star drawing attention to breast cancer this October -- singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has joined forces with Missoni for Saks Fifth Avenue's annual ‘Key to the Cure' campaign, while musician Alicia Keys has partnered with Stella McCartney to raise funds for the Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination Center in Harlem.The Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign has been working with The New York Community Trust since 2011 to develop a focused grantmaking program covering the critical areas of breast cancer screening, treatment, and survival. The Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Fund aims to assist low-income, minority, and immigrant women with screening, treatment, and support services related to breast cancer.