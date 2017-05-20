DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Kate Middleton Plays The Perfect Sister At Pippa's Wedding; See Pics
Pippa Middleton rocketed into the public glare when her sister Kate Middleton tied the knot with Prince William. And now the 'world-famous' bridesmaid turned a bride herself when she exchanged vows with James Mathews.
Pippa looked ethereal in a white lace-encrusted creation from British designer Giles Deacon as she walked down the aisle Saturday morning. James, too, looked quite a charmer in the black suit he decided to wear.
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, looked graceful in a dusky pink dress and made sure the wedding nuptials took place smoothly.
And while it was Pippa, who stole the attention from Kate on her wedding day, it was Kate's turn this time to make sure things go right. From taking care of Pippa's dress train to queuing up the little page boys and flower girls - Kate handled it all quite well.
However, all eyes were set on the young royals, including the page boy Prince George and the bridesmaid Princess Charlotte.
While George looked quite handsome in a gold-knee pants, Charlotte looked adorable in a frilly dress.
The wedding took place in the Berkshire countryside west of London, near the Middleton family home.
(With inputs from AFP Relaxnews)
