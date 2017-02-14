  • Associate Sponsor
Kate Middleton Takes Away The Limelight From Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman at BAFTA Red Carpet

First published: February 14, 2017, 12:33 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
In a first, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently made their debut at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) red carpet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made sure to keep their red carpet appearance as royal as they are. While William looked suave in a black tuxedo, it was Kate who swayed away the fashion connoisseurs with her pick.

kate-1Image: Reuters Pictures

She chose an off shoulder floral Alexandr McQueen dress for the night and paired it with a classy chignon knot and chandelier earrings. You'll have to agree that Kate is an unusually beautiful woman - her innocent vibe and child-like smile does the trick.

kate-2Image: Reuters Pictures

kate-3Image: Reuters Pictures

British Monarchy has always been a hub of fascination - be it fashion, politics or any other field you'd like to think of but stealing away the limelight from actors is something even they wouldn't have thought of.

kate-5Image: Reuters Pictures

kate-4Image: Reuters Pictures

Various other celebrities including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone graced the red carpet sporting the best of ensembles.

Meryl Streep

bafta-5Image: Reuters Pictures

Nicole Kidman

bafta-2Image: Reuters Pictures

Felicity Jones

bafta-4Image: Reuters Pictures

Emma Stone

bafta-1Image: Reuters Pictures

Emily Blunt

bafta-3Image: Reuters Pictures

