Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs And Alexander McQueen Inspire New Television Series

The story of these three iconic figures of fashion will be told on the small screen in a series inspired by a book by an American journalist entitled "Champagne Supernovas: Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Kate Moss and the '90s Renegades Who Remade Fashion".Published in the US in 2014, this triple biography looks back on the dramatic rise of three fashion figureheads, and explains how they reinvented the sector and the influence of pop culture in the 1990s.At the beginning of the decade, Kate Moss represented a new departure from the superstar models of the period, among others Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell. Her rock-and-roll style and waifish figure were a far cry from the voluptuous lip-glossed giants of the time, as was her notoriety for wild partying which attracted more media scrutiny than her pictures and work on the runways.In an era that resounded with the anti-conformist sound of grunge, two young designers embarked on a stratospheric rise to become symbols of a revolutionary moment in fashion: Marc Jacobs and Alexander McQueen. Having both emerged from difficult backgrounds, they fashioned a revolutionary street-inspired look that made them the spearhead of a new generation of rebellious designers.No details have given on how the book by journalist Maureen Callahan will be adapted for the small screen. "Champagne Supernovas" was the result of several years of investigation, and the careful compilation of key testimony of the period. Its title refers to a song by English rock band Oasis from the 1995 album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?", and a cocktail composed of martini, champagne and cocaine, which was much in vogue at the time.The world of fashion in the 1990s is increasingly a source of inspiration in Hollywood. The life of designer Alexander McQueen, who died in 2010, will shortly be the subject of a biopic with Jack O'Connell in the leading role. At the same time, series creator Ryan Murphy will recount the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace in the next season of anthology series "American Crime Story." Edgar Ramirez will play the title role alongside Penelope Cruz who has been cast as Versace's sister Donatella.