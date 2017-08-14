Katie Price Asked To Take Lie Detector Test

TV personality-model Katie Price has reportedly been asked to take a lie detector test by husband Kieran Hayler.She first raised concerns over their four-year marriage after posting cryptic messages on social media about cheating - before deleting them.The model then seemed to add fuel to the fire when she was pictured without her wedding ring.According to the Sun newspaper, Hayler wants his wife to take the test to prove nothing happened between Price and DJ Tom Zanetti.She worked with the musician on her recent solo material, and Hayler voiced his disapproval at their close relationship on reality show "My Crazy Life".The insider said: "Things have been tense for a while between them but recently everything came to a head and they had a row - Kieran wants Katie to take a lie detector test to prove she didn't cheat on him with Tom, but she's refusing to do it."She's taken her ring off as a show of protest. She doesn't see why she should do it - he was the one who cheated on her!"