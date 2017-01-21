Katrina, Alia, Sidharth: Stars Brighten Up Ronnie Scewvala's Daughter's Wedding Reception

In what turned out to be one of the most star-studded affairs, Bollywood celebrities brightened up Ronnie Screwvala's daughter reception. A galaxy of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan, Madhuri Dixit turned up to congratulate the newly-wed couple and extended their best wishes.

The leading ladies including Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia looked like million bucks. All of them opted for either white-gold combination or stuck to light gold hues.

The veteran actresses including Rekha, Shabana Azmi and Tabu were on top of their sari game. While Rekha and Tabu glittered their way in golden saris, Shabana turned heads in a pink silk sari.

Another actress to put forward her best traditional wear was Vidya Balan. The actress wore a pink-and-green silk sari and smiled in her usual vibrant avatar. She was all smiles as she posed with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and brother-in-law Aditya.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, who are very close to Scewvalas, also attended the reception party.

Madhuri Dixit-Dr Nene and Dia Mirza-Sahil Sangha also made it to the big night. Preity Zinta chose a sparkling white lehenga for the occasion and looked pretty.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra arrived together at the reception. Alia looked gorgeous in white while Sidharth looked dapper in black-blue suit.

Jackie Shroff, Kiran Rao, Rishi Kapoor and ace designer Manish Malhotra had a great time.

Men in black - Suniel Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy kapur raised the style stakes last night.