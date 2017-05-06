X

Katrina Kaif Is At Her Sensuous Best In Mario Testino's Latest Photoshoot

News18.com

Updated: May 6, 2017, 2:20 PM IST
Trust Katrina Kaif to up the oomph level with every photoshoot she does. Just last week, she left her fans by being the first ever Bollywood actress to pose for Mario Testino's towel series and now, some other photographs by the celebrity photographer featuring the actress have started surfacing on the internet.

TOWEL SERIES 135, KATRINA KAIF. #TowelSeries #MarioTestino @KatrinaKaif

A post shared by MARIO TESTINO (@mariotestino) on

In the photographs shot for a popular fashion magazine, the sizzling actress can be seen posing, bringing to life the never-seen-before shades of Katrina.

✨ @mariotestino @vogueindia #MarioTestinoXVogueIndia

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina Kaif was at her sensuous best as she posed for the ace photographer.

@mariotestino @vogueindia #MarioTestinoXVogueIndia

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Every time you think it doesn't get better than this, a new photo featuring the ever-gorgeous Katrina pops up and leaves one longing for more.

#KatrinaKaif for #VogueIndia | Photographs by #MarioTestino #Bollywood

A post shared by Heroine Katrina Kaif (@kkaifc) on

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 1:14 PM IST
